Delilah M. NealIndianapolis - Delilah Mae Neal, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on October 20th, 2020. She was born May 12th, 1929, in Indianapolis, to parents Vivian and Helen (Lester) Beatley. She graduated from Howe High School.On September 5th, 1947 she married the love of her life, Herbert Neal. They spent 73 wonderful years together.Delilah worked many jobs during her life, most recently as a cafeteria clerk at IPS and a lunchroom aide at Mount Comfort Elementary School.Delilah was a lively, special woman, full of laughter and love. She enjoyed golf, playing euchre with her friends, and bowling. Delilah was a social butterfly. She was a valued member of her local Eastern Star chapter, as well as the Red Hats. Even after moving to Woodland Terrace, she remained active and social, always ready to make new friends. She was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and GiGi. Delilah loved her family and friends with all her heart, and she will be missed by all.Delilah is survived by her loving husband, Herbert; her children Sandy (Bob) Harmas, Eric Neal, Becky (Gerald) Schneidt; grandchildren: Jenna (Sean) Murphy, Dan (Jessica) Harmas, Kate (Matt) Hickman, Abe (Katie) Schneidt, Frank (Alyssa) Schneidt, Clarissa (Jake) Young; great grandchildren: Karsyn, Colette, Keira, Nathan,Luke, Ian, Matthew, Andrew, Hunter, Gabby, Beckett and Ainsley; and sister Stella Coffey. Besides her parents, Delilah is preceded in death by her two brothers: Vivian Beatley, Jr. and James Richard Beatley.Delilah's visitation will be Monday, October 26th, 11am-1pm, with her funeral service to begin at 1pm, at Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Delilah's honor to Riley's Children's Hospital (Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 US) or to Wheeler Mission of Indianapolis (Wheeler Mission, PO Box 3085, Indianapolis, IN 46206).