Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Louise Archer


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della Louise Archer Obituary
Della Louise Archer

Indianapolis - 96, passed away on Apr. 22, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1923 in Bloomington to the late Charles and Dora Jackson. Louise worked in retail retiring from Wm. H. Block Co. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959, Jack Archer, who preceded her in death. Survivors include her niece and nephews, Bob, Denny, Carla and Jimbo Putnam. Private services and burial to take place until a Mass can be held. The family would like to thank Hooverwood for their loving care these past 12 years.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -