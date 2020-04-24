|
|
Della Louise Archer
Indianapolis - 96, passed away on Apr. 22, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1923 in Bloomington to the late Charles and Dora Jackson. Louise worked in retail retiring from Wm. H. Block Co. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959, Jack Archer, who preceded her in death. Survivors include her niece and nephews, Bob, Denny, Carla and Jimbo Putnam. Private services and burial to take place until a Mass can be held. The family would like to thank Hooverwood for their loving care these past 12 years.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020