Della Mae Stover
Indianapolis - Della Mae Stover, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 7, 2019.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at the funeral home, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Round Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019