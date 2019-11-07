Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Stover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Mae Stover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della Mae Stover Obituary
Della Mae Stover

Indianapolis - Della Mae Stover, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at the funeral home, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Round Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -