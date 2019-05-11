Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Light of The World Christian Church
4646 North Michigan Road
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Light of The World Christian Church
4646 North Michigan Road
Indianapolis, IN
Della Ree Hayes Morris

Della Ree Hayes Morris Obituary
Della Ree Hayes Morris

Indianapolis - Della Ree Hayes Morris, 94, passed away on May 3, 2019. On Monday, May 13, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Light of The World Christian Church, 4646 North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

She was a member of Light of The World Christian Church serving on the Finance Committee and many others.

Survivors include daughter, Delores Turner, son Eric V. Morris (Patti) and a host of grand- children and great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019
