Rev. Delmar Follis
Indianapolis - Rev. Delmar "Del" Follis passed away on March 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 88.
Del is survived by his children Dan, Judy (McLinn) and Daren, and six grandchildren, Jacob Follis, Shawna Follis, Kristina Follis, Jordan Follis, Abigail Sears, and Chloe Follis. He is preceded in death by his wife Dana (nee Johnson) and daughter Brenda. Del was born on August 19, 1930 in Lucerne Kansas to Charlie and Ruth Follis (nee Crawford). He has two brothers, Norman and Darryl (passed) and a sister, Eula Forgione.
Del grew up on a Northwestern Kansas farm outside of Hoxie during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Del graduated Jennings High School in 1948, then earned a BA in Bible Studies in 1955 from Manhattan Bible College, Manhattan Kansas, where he met Dana Johnson of Wichita, Kansas. They were married in 1953. Del was the first minister of and helped found Westlink Christian Church in Wichita, Kansas. After moving to Indiana in 1964, Del attended the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis and served on the board of the Alexander Christian Foundation. He served as the minister at Windfall Christian Church, Cyntheanne Christian Church, Trafalgar Christian Church, Burnsville Christian Church and later in life he pastored at many rural Christian churches across the state. Recently Del has been attending East 91st Street Christian Church in Indianapolis.
Del fulfilled a lifelong dream when he was selected as the director of Camp Allendale in Trafalgar, Indiana. Later, he started and ran his own summer camp, Brown County Camp in Morgantown, Indiana. In retirement Del was a major contributor and mentor to his sons' real estate business.
Del was a life-long thinker and learner, a sports fan, and a hard worker who remained physically active until his passing. Del was well known as a great story teller and for his love of a good joke.
Funeral services will be Friday April 5, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250, (317) 636-6464, IndianaFuneralCare.com. Visitation will start at 1:00 PM. The service will begin at 2:00 PM, followed by a graveside committal at Carmel Cemetery, 951 Rangeline Road in Carmel, Indiana 46032. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Condolences may be mailed to Dan Follis, 133 W. Market Street #205, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019