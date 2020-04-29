Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloise Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloise J. Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloise J. Rice Obituary
Deloise J. Rice

Deloise Jean Rice (Weathers), 88, of Indianapolis, Indiana died on April 23, 2020. Deloise was a great wife and mother and loved her family dearly. She is predeceased by husband, William L. Rice, Sr. and daughter, Susan Rice-James (David). She is survived by: sons, William Rice, Jr. (Donna) and Arthur Rice (Veronica) and daughters, Diana Rice-Wilkerson (Marvin), Frieda Hubbard (Michael), and Sylvia Wiseman. Private family services were held. For full obituary please visit http://www.crownhill.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -