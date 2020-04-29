|
Deloise J. Rice
Deloise Jean Rice (Weathers), 88, of Indianapolis, Indiana died on April 23, 2020. Deloise was a great wife and mother and loved her family dearly. She is predeceased by husband, William L. Rice, Sr. and daughter, Susan Rice-James (David). She is survived by: sons, William Rice, Jr. (Donna) and Arthur Rice (Veronica) and daughters, Diana Rice-Wilkerson (Marvin), Frieda Hubbard (Michael), and Sylvia Wiseman. Private family services were held. For full obituary please visit http://www.crownhill.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020