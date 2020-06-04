Delores A. Guthrie Henderson
Delores A. Guthrie Henderson, passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Progressive Life Ministries located at 6700 N. Michigan Road with calling from 12:00 p.m. until time of services.
Burial will be at Washington Park Cemetery North.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.