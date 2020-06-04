Delores A. Guthrie Henderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores A. Guthrie Henderson

Delores A. Guthrie Henderson, passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Progressive Life Ministries located at 6700 N. Michigan Road with calling from 12:00 p.m. until time of services.

Burial will be at Washington Park Cemetery North.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Progressive Life Ministries
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Progressive Life Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved