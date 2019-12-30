|
|
Delores Foster
Jamestown - Delores Foster, 68, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Delores was born Feb. 8, 1951, in Lebanon, a daughter of the late George and Lavern (Downey) Pierce. Delores was a 1969 graduate of Granville Wells. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Craig Foster, on Feb. 6, 1970. They were happily married for almost 50 years.
Delores was a homemaker and also worked at the Dairy Pharm and finished her career as the head cook at Western Boone School Corp. She enjoyed vacations at the beach, bird watching with her husband and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She never knew a stranger; always giving them a loving smile and word of kindness. Delores held tight to her Faith knowing and trusting in God's Plan.
Survivors include her husband, Craig; son, Phil (Kristi) Foster; daughter Leah (Dan) Dilley; grandchildren: Casey Foster and Carissa and Gavin Dilley; siblings: Diana (Ray) Powers, Brenda Sullivan, Becky (Ed) Owens, and John (Mary) Pierce. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sydney Foster and a sister, Dena Brown.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Delores will be laid to rest at Jamestown IOOF Cemetery in Jamestown. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation Syndey Memorial Nursing Scholarship, c/o Western Boone High School, 1201 N. SR 75, Thorntown, IN 46071.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020