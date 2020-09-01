Deloris L. Teague



On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Deloris L. Teague, loving wife and mother of three, peacefully passed away at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters, Michele Spaurwe & Kimberly Teague, granddaughters, Athena Salisbury & Hannah Spaurwe; great-granddaughter, Makayla Woodson; great-great-grandson, Landen Woodson, and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memories. Deloris was employed at Indiana Bell and AT& T after the merger, as a Long Distance Operator for 28 years. The Homegoing Celebration will be held September 4, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Masks are required and the family requests that attendees wear blue, Deloris's favorite color. Service Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store