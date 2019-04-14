|
|
Denine McMillan
New Whiteland - 68, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born November 6, 1950 in Great Lakes, IL to Donald and Dolores M. Smith Downing. Denine was a graduate of Decatur Central High School, Class of 1968 and received her Bachelor's in elementary education from Indiana Central College. She married Gary J. McMillan, March 4, 1967 and he preceded her in death, January 14, 2013.
Denine was a member of Pine Grove Apostolic Church in Bloomington, IN, and a former member of Calvary Tabernacle. She was a licensed minister for the Apostolic Assemblies of Jesus Christ and was currently serving as the General Secretary. She also taught American Standard Sign Language at Franklin College.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road and Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Ave.
Denine is survived by two daughters, Dawn L. Sanders (Rev. Joseph), and Mary K. DiCecco (Freddie Sheppard); nine grandchildren, Datha Mahurin (Caleb), Jessica Wright, Cody Meyer (Katie), Geoffrey Wright (Morgan), Dylan Meyer (Camryn), Aaron Sander (Shayla), Megan Smith, (Doyle), Cameron DiCecco (Sara), and Stephen Sanders (Morgan); and her mother and step-father, Dolores and Donald Baker. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Downing and a brother, Frank Downing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019