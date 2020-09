Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - 67, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Thomas Sr., sons; Thomas Jr., Wendell Jr., Anthony, only grandson Denzel Smith, siblings; Debra, Anthony, Eddie, a host of nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, a service will not be held.









