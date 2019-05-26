|
Denise Marie Ostendorf
Zionsville - Denise Marie Ostendorf of Zionsville, IN, left her family and friends on May 22, 2019, the result of an extended battle with cancer. Denise was born in Vincennes on December 29, 1961, the fifth child of Francis and Blanche (Clark) Ostendorf, and was immediately known as "Nese," and subsequently by her nieces and nephews, as "Uncle Nese." She is survived by her mother, Blanche of Vincennes; sisters Susan (Rick) Leonard of Vincennes and Debbie (Jack) Goodner of Lebanon, TN; sister-in-law Debby (Pea) Ostendorf of Vincennes; brothers Matt (Marilyn) Ostendorf of Newburgh and Greg (Janet) Ostendorf of Zionsville; and her nieces and nephews, all of whom had a special relationship with her (Uncle Nese being but one example). She was predeceased in 2017 by both her father, Francis, and brother, Doug Ostendorf of Vincennes.
Denise was a graduate of Rivet High School and Indiana University. She was the consummate teacher and relished the challenges of the profession and the rewards of seeing her students succeed in life. Her teaching career began at her high school alma mater, Rivet High School, and concluded at Zionsville High School. Throughout her career, Denise was originative and endeavored to make her classes interesting and fun, a conundrum for government classes. Many of her students will remember one of her classroom techniques, the voices, Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, Don Vito Corleone, and the Jersey Voice, to name a few. Denise was also an ardent supporter of her students in their extracurricular activities of athletics, band, choir, theater and various clubs. Denise was favored with a multitude of teaching colleagues from both Rivet and Zionsville, all of whom supported her in myriad ways, particularly during her final challenge, at school, at home, at treatment facilities, and at the hospital.
Denise was a unique individual from the get-go. Born with an older sister and three older brothers, her potential influences were numerous, and she chose only the salubrious ones. Denise had many interests and a wonderful sense of humor that was all her own, with a range that spanned from highbrow to Philistine. She shared her siblings' love of satirical comedies, and was always quick to lend her wit and banter on topics ranging from the dynamics of the Cold War Kremlin to the latest developments with her favorite Bravolebrities. She was also a disciple of ecclesiastical humor, evidenced by her endless supply of nun greeting cards and pugilistic hand puppets. Denise was an excellent student from elementary school through graduate school. In teaching government and completing her master's degree, she developed a keen interest and understanding of the federal election and political processes. During any election cycle, she was a profusion of all the candidates' positions on the issues.
Denise had a family that loved her dearly and countless close and cherished friends throughout her life. She was a genuinely good and selfless person and her departure leaves a void in our hearts and lives. The family expresses its sincerest gratitude to the many friends and colleagues of Denise that visited, assisted and sustained her during the throes of her illness. A celebration of Denise's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Harmony Society, 111 N. Second Street, in Vincennes. At Denise's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260-1905 or through their website at www.littlesistersofthepoorindianapolis.org. Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home of Vincennes is honored to assist Denise's family during their time of loss.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019