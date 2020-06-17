Denise Thomas
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Thomas

Merrillville - Denise Alexander Brown Thomas 70 of Merrillville, IN died June 6, 2020 in Munster, Indiana after long and courageous battle with cancer. Denise was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 4, 1950. She had made Merrillville, IN home for the last 33 years. Denise was a loyal member of East Glen Park Church of Christ in Gary, IN. Prior to moving to Merrillville, IN she worked at Riley Childrens' Hospital for many years in Indianapolis. After moving to Merrillville she worked for and had retired from Fedex and Radisson Star Plaza. Denise was preceded in death by her son Michael Brewer and her parents Carl and Harriett Alexander. A memorial service will be held at the church on June 18, 2020. Please be considerate of the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask while attending. Denise leaves to cherish memories husband Paul Thomas, former husband and longtime friend Dan Brown, son Christopher Brown (Michelle), grandchildren Sidney and Aidan Brown, sisters Deborah (Eugene) McCullough, Carla Alexander, Carol Segar, Lisa Alexander, brothers Carl (Carole) Alexander, Matthew Alexander, Joel Alexander and Steven (Renee) Alexander, a host of nieces and nephews and her roadies Gena Landry, Esther Pitts, Carolyn Owens, Deb McCullough, Faye Smith and Ladaye Gillespie.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Denise's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff on 5West-Oncology at Community Hospital in Munster for the wonderful care and compassion and cousin Pennae Long for the many trips from Indianapolis to Merrillville to sit with her, take her to church or whatever was needed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved