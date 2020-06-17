Denise Thomas



Merrillville - Denise Alexander Brown Thomas 70 of Merrillville, IN died June 6, 2020 in Munster, Indiana after long and courageous battle with cancer. Denise was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 4, 1950. She had made Merrillville, IN home for the last 33 years. Denise was a loyal member of East Glen Park Church of Christ in Gary, IN. Prior to moving to Merrillville, IN she worked at Riley Childrens' Hospital for many years in Indianapolis. After moving to Merrillville she worked for and had retired from Fedex and Radisson Star Plaza. Denise was preceded in death by her son Michael Brewer and her parents Carl and Harriett Alexander. A memorial service will be held at the church on June 18, 2020. Please be considerate of the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask while attending. Denise leaves to cherish memories husband Paul Thomas, former husband and longtime friend Dan Brown, son Christopher Brown (Michelle), grandchildren Sidney and Aidan Brown, sisters Deborah (Eugene) McCullough, Carla Alexander, Carol Segar, Lisa Alexander, brothers Carl (Carole) Alexander, Matthew Alexander, Joel Alexander and Steven (Renee) Alexander, a host of nieces and nephews and her roadies Gena Landry, Esther Pitts, Carolyn Owens, Deb McCullough, Faye Smith and Ladaye Gillespie.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Denise's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff on 5West-Oncology at Community Hospital in Munster for the wonderful care and compassion and cousin Pennae Long for the many trips from Indianapolis to Merrillville to sit with her, take her to church or whatever was needed.









