Dennis Allen Sims



Indianapolis - Dennis Allen Sims, 79, was born July 23, 1939 and went Home with the Lord on May 29, 2019.



Survived by his wife of 58 years, Michele Gayle (Perkinson) Sims; one sister: Beverly Joan (Ken) Gritton; a daughter-in-law: Melanie Ann (Gosser) Sims and two grandsons: Eric Allen and Bryant Andrew Sims; one nephew: David (Jessica) Cole and one niece: Christine (Tim) Yovanovich and their families. He was preceded in death by his son: Jonathan Allen Sims and his parents: Everett and Roxie Sims.



Dennis was proud to have served in the United States Navy. He was an avid hunter, camper and motorcycle rider. He was a graduate of Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri and was instrumental in starting Bethel Christian School and The Christian Foundation in Springfield, Missouri and two churches; one in Terre Haute, Indiana and one in Iberia, Missouri. He was also a successful insurance salesman for over 35 years and managed the Indiana office for American Republic Insurance. He has been a member of Northern Park Baptist Church in Greenwood for the past several years where he served as both Trustee and Deacon.



Services for Dennis will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Northern Park Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the Church. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Park Baptist Church, 598 N. Meridian St., Greenwood, IN, in lieu of flowers. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com.



Dennis is now free of this world's ills and present with his Heavenly Father. He will be sorely missed by family and friends but will be waiting with joy for all to join him. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019