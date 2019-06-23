|
Avon - Dennis Arthur Gilbey, 75 of Avon (formerly of Merrillville) passed away on May 30, 2019. Dennis was born on December 23, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to the late Arthur and Helen (Hajtovik) Gilbey. He and his wife Linda (Sgoures) Gilbey just celebrated 52 years of marriage. He worked as an electrical supervisor for the number 4 BOF at Inland Steel for his career before retiring and starting his own company Roundtoit that had a contract with Motorola Solutions. Dennis was an Army National Guard Veteran. He had life-long interests in amateur archeology and an extensive collection of Native American relics. He especially enjoyed showing his collection to local 4th grade classes studying Indiana history and was proud to donate a great deal of it to local museums. Dennis was a lifelong amateur (HAM) radio operator (K9JZZ) and was proud of his code expertise and extra class license. He enjoyed field day and was active in several local clubs. Survivors include his wife, Linda Gilbey and daughters Paula (Bo) Coody and Denise (Ron, honorary) Moe. He is also survived by three grandchildren Ashley (Travis) Smith, Chris Moe and Jack Moe and great-grandchildren Cole and Eli Smith and his brother Norman (Eura) Gilbey. A memorial to honor, celebrate and remember Dennis will be held on Saturday, June 29, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Brownsburg American Legion Post 331 located at 636 E Main St, Brownsburg IN 46112. It will be an informal time to share stories and remembrances of Dennis' life. A buffet supper will be served. For questions please text Denise Moe at 317-308-0969 or email [email protected] Baker Funeral Home, Danville is handling arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019