Dennis Brian Disney


1963 - 2019
Dennis Brian Disney Obituary
Dennis Brian Disney

Indianapolis - Of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on November 3, 2019 at the age of 56. Dennis was born in Beech Grove, IN on August 9, 1963. He was a 1981 graduate of Mooresville High School.

Dennis was an avid golfer and loved riding his Harley. His most cherished time was spending time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Paulette Adrian and David (Myrna) Disney; his sister, Sue (Bob) Blazek; children, Kristi (Troy) Daily and Megan Disney and grandchildren, Dylan, Avery and Mackenna Daily and Brianna and Stella Disney.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hemophilia of Indiana.

Friends may leave a message for the family, a memory of Dennis and be notified about the date and time of celebration by visiting www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
