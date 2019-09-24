Resources
Monroe - Dennis E. Dickerson, 65, of Monroe, NC passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019

Dennis was born in Covington, KY to Omer & Nolie Dickerson on January 2, 1954. He enjoyed going to yard sales, telling bad jokes, Football, and most of all playing Golf. He loved everything about golf. The last few months of his life were spent with his daughter and her family in Monroe, NC

Dennis is preceded in death by his father Omer "Pat" Dickerson, mother Nolie "Mickey" Dickerson, and brother Thomas Dickerson.

He is survived by his brothers Daniel "Handsome Dan" Dickerson of Zephyrhills, FL, and Bill Dickerson of Pittsburgh, KS. His daughter Michelle Wolf (Erik) of Monroe, NC and sons David Dickerson (Amanda) of Rock Hill, SC, and Jason Dickerson of Titusville, FL. Dennis is also survived by his 2 bonus daughters Jennifer Chase and Ashley Haas of New Albany, IN, and 7 grandchildren, Makayla, Devon, Lily, Brendan, Grayson, Dillon, and Alora.

In lieu of ceremonies or flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association: P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or online at Diabetes.org. Or you can submit memorial donations to: https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-and-medical-cost-for-dennis .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
