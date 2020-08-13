Dennis E. Meyer
Indianapolis - 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1935 in St. Meinrad, Indiana to the late Edward J. and Claudina (Schnellenburg) Meyer.
Dennis served honorably in the United States Army, was a member of the Beech Grove Moose and Eagles Clubs, as well as the Antelope Club in Indianapolis. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his children, Timothy L. Meyer, Tina D. Brough (David) and Cara L. Norman (Frankie); step-son, Jerry Scott Davidson, Sr.; siblings, Elsie Phieler, Beatrice Ellingsworth, Jane Schnieders, Phyllis Nystrom and Carla Neukam; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was prededed in death by his wife of 40 plus years, Betty Jane (Williams) Meyer in 1997; step-son, Ted Davidson; and siblings, Esther Ellingsworth, Rita Gehlhausen, Stella Taber and Clarence "Oaks" Meyer.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, August 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. with a rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be in the funeral home on Monday, August 17 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Hunter. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to National Kidney Foundation
