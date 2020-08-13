1/1
Dennis E. Meyer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis E. Meyer

Indianapolis - 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1935 in St. Meinrad, Indiana to the late Edward J. and Claudina (Schnellenburg) Meyer.

Dennis served honorably in the United States Army, was a member of the Beech Grove Moose and Eagles Clubs, as well as the Antelope Club in Indianapolis. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Timothy L. Meyer, Tina D. Brough (David) and Cara L. Norman (Frankie); step-son, Jerry Scott Davidson, Sr.; siblings, Elsie Phieler, Beatrice Ellingsworth, Jane Schnieders, Phyllis Nystrom and Carla Neukam; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was prededed in death by his wife of 40 plus years, Betty Jane (Williams) Meyer in 1997; step-son, Ted Davidson; and siblings, Esther Ellingsworth, Rita Gehlhausen, Stella Taber and Clarence "Oaks" Meyer.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, August 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. with a rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be in the funeral home on Monday, August 17 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Hunter. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Rosary
05:30 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved