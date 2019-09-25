Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Hubert Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Hubert Hawkins Obituary
Dennis Hubert Hawkins

Indianapolis - Dennis Hubert Hawkins, 81, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Dennis was born in Kendallville, IN to Hubert C. Hawkins and Alberta M. Hawkins (Runge)

Dennis graduated from Broad Ripple HS, Class of 56, He served his country in the US Army. Dennis served for 41 years on the Indianapolis Police Department, retiring in 2004 at the rank of Captain.

Dennis loved flying, antique Chris Craft boats and midget car racing with his son. He was a member of USAC and the Antique & Classic Boat Society.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Errol C. Hawkins (Rusty) who died serving on the Arizona Police Department, and his constant companion, Daisy (Yellow Lab)

Dennis is survived by his wife of 33 wonderful years of marriage, Pamella (Cubel) Hawkins, sister Barbara King of Nappanee, IN, daughters: Lisa Epstein (David) of Whitehall, PA, Denise O'Boyle of Schnecksville, PA, Shelia Frye (Mark) of Bloomington, IN, and son Scott Hawkins of Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren: Matthew Cruz (Tanishka), Tayler Albitz, Calie Albitz, Kristy Allen (Dan), Claire Frye, Audrey Frye and Alyssa Frye as well as 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr. Indianapolis from 2-6 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019, and Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now