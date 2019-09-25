|
Dennis Hubert Hawkins
Indianapolis - Dennis Hubert Hawkins, 81, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Dennis was born in Kendallville, IN to Hubert C. Hawkins and Alberta M. Hawkins (Runge)
Dennis graduated from Broad Ripple HS, Class of 56, He served his country in the US Army. Dennis served for 41 years on the Indianapolis Police Department, retiring in 2004 at the rank of Captain.
Dennis loved flying, antique Chris Craft boats and midget car racing with his son. He was a member of USAC and the Antique & Classic Boat Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Errol C. Hawkins (Rusty) who died serving on the Arizona Police Department, and his constant companion, Daisy (Yellow Lab)
Dennis is survived by his wife of 33 wonderful years of marriage, Pamella (Cubel) Hawkins, sister Barbara King of Nappanee, IN, daughters: Lisa Epstein (David) of Whitehall, PA, Denise O'Boyle of Schnecksville, PA, Shelia Frye (Mark) of Bloomington, IN, and son Scott Hawkins of Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren: Matthew Cruz (Tanishka), Tayler Albitz, Calie Albitz, Kristy Allen (Dan), Claire Frye, Audrey Frye and Alyssa Frye as well as 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr. Indianapolis from 2-6 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019, and Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019