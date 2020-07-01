Dennis J. Gibbons
Indianapolis - Pastor Dennis J. Gibbons, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 29, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN. He was a spiritual advisor to many. He was employed by the United States Post Office, but his heart for the Lord led him to the ministry. He served as a Pastor for many years and led so many to give their life to God. His favorite bible verse was Isaiah 40:31 -
"but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
He is survived by his son, Brian (Carrie) Gibbons; granddaughters, Kenzie and Quinn Gibbons; brother, Jim (Amanda) Gibbons; and brother, Bill (Eileen) Gibbons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha "Marti" Gibbons in 2015.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. There will be no public services. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Creek CC - Generous Bucket Organization. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.