Dennis J. Gibbons
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Gibbons

Indianapolis - Pastor Dennis J. Gibbons, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 29, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN. He was a spiritual advisor to many. He was employed by the United States Post Office, but his heart for the Lord led him to the ministry. He served as a Pastor for many years and led so many to give their life to God. His favorite bible verse was Isaiah 40:31 -

"but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

He is survived by his son, Brian (Carrie) Gibbons; granddaughters, Kenzie and Quinn Gibbons; brother, Jim (Amanda) Gibbons; and brother, Bill (Eileen) Gibbons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha "Marti" Gibbons in 2015.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. There will be no public services. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Creek CC - Generous Bucket Organization. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved