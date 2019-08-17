|
|
Dennis James Wheeler
Jamestown - Dennis James Wheeler, 60, of Jamestown, passed away August 13, 2019. Dennis was born in Indianapolis on November 21, 1958 to James Freddie and Beverly Jean (Howard) Wheeler. Dennis served for 21 years on the Clermont Police Department, where he ended his tenure after becoming chief. He then served as the director of the Westside Christian School Kids Club. Dennis was a member of Pittsboro United Methodist Church. Calling will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Speedway from 11am to 2pm followed by the funeral service at 2pm. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Dennis is survived by his wife, Astrid (Koose) Wheeler; his children, Nathaniel Wheeler and Meghan (Josh) Linton; 4 grandchildren; and his mother. Memorial contributions may be given to the Clermont Police Department. Online condolences and a video tribute to Dennis may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 17, 2019