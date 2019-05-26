|
|
Dennis John Hammond
- - Dennis John Hammond, 57, born January 8, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN, to William J. Hammond and Marjorie A. (Yaggi) Hammond, both of whom preceded him in death. Survivors include his son, Dylan Wyatt Hammond, Spencer, IN; his brothers, Robert J. (Bethann) Hammond, Indianapolis; Murray W. (Barbara) Hammond, Cincinnati, OH; and sister, Mary Beth (Greg) Fehribach, Indianapolis. Also surviving are his aunts, Judith A. Yaggi; Sue (Landman) Yaggi; and Barbara (Hammond) Mascari; five nephews, three nieces, five great nephews, three great nieces, and a number of cousins. Calling will be from 4-8 pm, Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 3354 W. 30th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222 on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Graveside services will follow immediately in the Veterans Section at Crown Hill Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019