Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
3354 W. 30th St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Veterans Section at Crown Hill Cemetery
Dennis John Hammond Obituary
Dennis John Hammond

- - Dennis John Hammond, 57, born January 8, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN, to William J. Hammond and Marjorie A. (Yaggi) Hammond, both of whom preceded him in death. Survivors include his son, Dylan Wyatt Hammond, Spencer, IN; his brothers, Robert J. (Bethann) Hammond, Indianapolis; Murray W. (Barbara) Hammond, Cincinnati, OH; and sister, Mary Beth (Greg) Fehribach, Indianapolis. Also surviving are his aunts, Judith A. Yaggi; Sue (Landman) Yaggi; and Barbara (Hammond) Mascari; five nephews, three nieces, five great nephews, three great nieces, and a number of cousins. Calling will be from 4-8 pm, Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 3354 W. 30th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222 on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Graveside services will follow immediately in the Veterans Section at Crown Hill Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
