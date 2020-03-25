|
74, of Indianapolis, departed this life Friday, March 20, 2020. Denny was born June 2, 1945 in Indianapolis to the late Walter Lee and Mary Frances (Green) (Barrett) Ruschhaupt. From humble beginnings on Indianapolis' East Side he was a family man from the very start. Like a lot of boys growing up in Indianapolis, Denny's first love was basketball. He attended Howe High School (class of 1963) where he starred on the basketball team alongside his two brothers, Dale & Rex. He went on to attend Depauw University (class of 1967) where he played basketball all four years, and formed so many bonds that would last him the rest of his life. He studied economics, was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and met the love of his life, Sally Crowden. For the next 55 years, Sally would be Denny's best friend and his life-long rock. Denny also served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1968 to 1974.
Denny always had very clear goals and an entrepreneurial spirit. In 1975, Denny established Barrett & Stokely Inc. with his longtime friend and partner, Randy Stokely. A few years later, Denny's two younger brothers joined the partnership, and created a foundation for one of the most successful multi-family real estate companies in Indianapolis. Denny poured his heart and soul into his business and placed the highest value on being principled and having clear morals and ethics. The strength of Barrett & Stokely almost 45 years later is a testament to the shrewd businessman he was.
While many people knew Denny through his business, it was always very clear that this was not what defined him. He had many interests and passions, but none compared to his devotion as a father and husband. As a young father, he spent countless hours as a youth coach for all three of his children. He was an active member of the community. He served on the board of First of America Bank. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Meridian Hills Country Club, Maxinkuckee Country Club, and the Maxinkuckee Yacht Club. He gave generously to many causes that were dear to his heart, such as The Oaks Academy, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Child Center, and Second Helpings.
Denny was happiest making memories with family and friends. He enjoyed entertaining, and rarely missed an event involving his grandchildren. His biggest passion was his love for fishing and his connection with the outdoors. Throughout his life, he spent countless hours on Lake of the Woods and the rivers out west. While he did love fishing, his favorite place on earth was Lake Maxinkuckee. Quite simply, his most treasured moments were at the lake, when his whole family was there together. A quintessential family man and a role model, his children will always remember him as a mentor, guide, teacher, coach, our biggest fan and best friend. He truly was our hero!
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sally Ann (Crowden) Barrett; his loving children, Dr. Erik (Hilary) Barrett, Laurel (Brad) Barrett Kauffman and Bryan (Jackie) Barrett; his wonderful grandchildren whom he adored, Emma and Libby Barrett and Will, Drew, and Lucy Barrett. Denny is also survived by his dear brothers, Dale (Susan) Barrett and Rex (Cindy) Barrett, brother-in-law Fred Crowden (Jo Anne) and sister-in-law, Vicki Schaffer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary & Walter, and beloved granddaughters, Emily Lee and Katie McMillan.
Private committal services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. A public celebration of Denny's life will be announced once we are all able to congregate again. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions in Denny's name to: Second Helpings, The Oaks Academy or Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.
Goodbye Denny/Dad/Pops. We loved you very much and we will miss you greatly and forever.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020