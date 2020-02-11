|
Dennis M. Foley
McCordsville - Dennis M. Foley, 67, passed away February 10, 2020. Dennis graduated from Chatard High School in 1970 and worked for Kroger Grocery for 40 years.
Dennis is survived by wife Cecelia "Corky" Foley, children: Bryan (Michelle) Foley; Christopher (Angie) Foley and Megan (Martin) Gutierrez; 7 grandchildren: Madison, Grace, Rylee, Raygan, Austin, Jaxson and Colton: siblings: Irene (Randy) Emmick, Maureen Foley, Patricia (Bob) Foley, Kevin (Melanie) Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tim, Brian and Terry Foley.
Visitation: Thurs, Feb. 13 from 4 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral Mass:Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with calling from 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church in Indianapolis. Catholic burial: Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020