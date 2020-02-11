Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis M. Foley


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis M. Foley Obituary
Dennis M. Foley

McCordsville - Dennis M. Foley, 67, passed away February 10, 2020. Dennis graduated from Chatard High School in 1970 and worked for Kroger Grocery for 40 years.

Dennis is survived by wife Cecelia "Corky" Foley, children: Bryan (Michelle) Foley; Christopher (Angie) Foley and Megan (Martin) Gutierrez; 7 grandchildren: Madison, Grace, Rylee, Raygan, Austin, Jaxson and Colton: siblings: Irene (Randy) Emmick, Maureen Foley, Patricia (Bob) Foley, Kevin (Melanie) Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tim, Brian and Terry Foley.

Visitation: Thurs, Feb. 13 from 4 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral Mass:Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with calling from 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church in Indianapolis. Catholic burial: Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -