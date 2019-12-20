|
|
Dennis Niebrugge
Indianapolis - Dennis J. Niebrugge, 67, Indianapolis, passed away on December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Indianapolis on August 19, 1952 to the late Andrew and Clara (Stambaugh) Niebrugge.
Dennis worked at CVS as a Forklift Operator for 47 years. He enjoyed golf, drag racing, and the Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by his wife, Evajo of Indianapolis and his brother, Paul Niebrugge.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his fur babies, Freddie, Charlie Dog and Abby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Greenwood Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph's cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Marion County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019