Dennis Paul Finkbiner
New Palestine - 77, of New Palestine, passed away May 29, 2019. He was born February 28, 1942 to the late William and Etha Finkbiner. Dennis was a graduate of Warren Central High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Hunley, and married Bernice Helton. Dennis was an industrial engineer for Hoffman Company, Orleans, IN and Richardson Company, Indianapolis. He then became a systems analyst for Woodswire in Carmel. Dennis was an avid reader and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf.
Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bernice Finkbiner; brother, Nick Finkbiner (Marcia); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019