Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Finkbiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Paul Finkbiner


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Paul Finkbiner Obituary
Dennis Paul Finkbiner

New Palestine - 77, of New Palestine, passed away May 29, 2019. He was born February 28, 1942 to the late William and Etha Finkbiner. Dennis was a graduate of Warren Central High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Hunley, and married Bernice Helton. Dennis was an industrial engineer for Hoffman Company, Orleans, IN and Richardson Company, Indianapolis. He then became a systems analyst for Woodswire in Carmel. Dennis was an avid reader and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf.

Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bernice Finkbiner; brother, Nick Finkbiner (Marcia); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now