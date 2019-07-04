Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
4625 Kenwood Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
4625 Kenwood Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Pyritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Pyritz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Pyritz Obituary
Dennis Pyritz

Indianapolis - Dennis William Pyritz, 71, of Indianapolis passed away on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at IU University Hospital. He was born on August 28, 1947 in Indianapolis to the late Stanley and Rosemary "Kit" Pyritz.

As an oncology nurse, Dennis devoted his career to compassionately caring for those who suffered at Community Hospital East and at IU University Hospital. Dennis had been a volunteer with IUCC, International Union Against Cancer, for whom he traveled the world to teach oncology nursing courses to nurses in developing countries. Dennis loved the ocean and enjoyed working on boats in his free time.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tish Pyritz; his sons, Nathan Pyritz ( Coppelia Liebenthal) of Boston, MA, Benjamin Pyritz (Dorothy) of Indianapolis and Aaron Pyritz, also of Indianapolis; his siblings, Mark David Pyritz (Susan), Garry Allen Pyritz, Barbarann Van Den Berg (Mike), Kathy Stokes and Kim Isaacson; his grandchildren, Sophia, Isabel, Gemma, and Molly Pyritz. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (4625 Kenwood Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218), with visitation being held after 9:00 a.m. until the beginning of mass. Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .

Arrangements and care provided by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now