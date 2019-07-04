|
Dennis Pyritz
Indianapolis - Dennis William Pyritz, 71, of Indianapolis passed away on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at IU University Hospital. He was born on August 28, 1947 in Indianapolis to the late Stanley and Rosemary "Kit" Pyritz.
As an oncology nurse, Dennis devoted his career to compassionately caring for those who suffered at Community Hospital East and at IU University Hospital. Dennis had been a volunteer with IUCC, International Union Against Cancer, for whom he traveled the world to teach oncology nursing courses to nurses in developing countries. Dennis loved the ocean and enjoyed working on boats in his free time.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tish Pyritz; his sons, Nathan Pyritz ( Coppelia Liebenthal) of Boston, MA, Benjamin Pyritz (Dorothy) of Indianapolis and Aaron Pyritz, also of Indianapolis; his siblings, Mark David Pyritz (Susan), Garry Allen Pyritz, Barbarann Van Den Berg (Mike), Kathy Stokes and Kim Isaacson; his grandchildren, Sophia, Isabel, Gemma, and Molly Pyritz. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (4625 Kenwood Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218), with visitation being held after 9:00 a.m. until the beginning of mass. Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Arrangements and care provided by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019