|
|
Dennis "Swanny" Swanson
Dennis "Swanny" Swanson was born January 15, 1976 to the late Joseph & Martha Swanson, Sr. in Michigan City, IN. Dennis graduated from Rogers High School, where he participated in football, the high school band and danced with a popular group called "2 Mental".
Dennis was a successful entrepreneur owning - S & W Mobile Wash and Swanson & Son Detail. He proudly served as the Lead Drummer at Nu Corinthians Baptist Church and served as the Board of Directors at First Pentecostal MB Church in Michigan City, IN
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12th, from 6 - 8 pm at Nu Corinthian Baptist Church, 5935 W. 56th St. Additional visitation will be Saturday, December 14th, from 10 am - 11 am (CST) at the First Pentecostal MB Church, in Michigan City, IN, with service at 11 am (CST). Burial in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens and Cemetery in Michigan City, IN.
Dennis' legacy lives on through his Wife, Olympia N. Varrie Swanson; (3) children, Jasmine Brown, Denincia Swanson, Dennis Swanson, Jr.; (1) Grandchild, Emmanuel M. Hunt. Siblings: Willis L. (Michelle) Swanson, Faye Diana Swanson, Percilla K. Swanson, Serica L. Swanson, Cleophis Swanson (preceded in death), Christopher L. Swanson, LaGunda S. Swanson-Porter, Martha J. Swanson, and Joe Swanson Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Craig and Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019