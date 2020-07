Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dennis's life story with friends and family

Share Dennis's life story with friends and family

Dennis Turentine



Indianapolis - Dennis E. Turentine, Sr., 62. Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at God's Grace Community Church, 9425 E. 30th St.with visitation from 10:00am. Mask are required with social distancing. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store