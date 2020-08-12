1/
Denver Stanford Cain
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denver Stanford Cain

Denver Stanford Cain, 94 of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1925 in Centerville, IN to the late Kenneth Wilson and E. Kathleen Cain.

Denver is survived by his children, Deborah (Steve) Risotto, Jonathan (Kayla) Barnett, and Evan (Tabitha) Barnett; and grandchildren, Jayden, Landon, Olivia, Jordan, Jaymz, and Jackson. He is preceded in passing by his wife, Mary Maye Cain.

A private inurnment will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday August 16, 2020.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Inurnment
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved