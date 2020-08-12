Denver Stanford CainDenver Stanford Cain, 94 of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1925 in Centerville, IN to the late Kenneth Wilson and E. Kathleen Cain.Denver is survived by his children, Deborah (Steve) Risotto, Jonathan (Kayla) Barnett, and Evan (Tabitha) Barnett; and grandchildren, Jayden, Landon, Olivia, Jordan, Jaymz, and Jackson. He is preceded in passing by his wife, Mary Maye Cain.A private inurnment will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday August 16, 2020.