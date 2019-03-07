Services
Deonnte Nixon Obituary
Deonnte Nixon

Indianapolis - Deonnte Nixon, 31, passed away on March 3, 2019. On Saturday, March 9, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the First Born Saints with visitation Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. all at the Church, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019
