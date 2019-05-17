|
Derryll Robert Golder
Indianapolis - Derryll Robert Golder, 66, passed away Monday May 13, 2019. Mr. Golder worked at Med Speed LLC and was active in his church in several capacities. On Saturday May 18, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at The Streams Church 4501 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory include his wife, Theola A. Fuller-Golder; children, George D., Derryll L., Carleton R. (Tykeisha), and Dante M. Golder, Antonwone and Aaron Marion, Antoinette Marion, Amber Brtittain (Kortez Jr.), and Andre Freeman; mother, Patricia J. Golder; siblings, Carleton R. Golder Jr. (Paula), Paul E. Golder, Reginald B. Golder Sr. (Brenda), Carol L. Hill (Pastor A. Thomas), Daryn A. and Derrick E. Golder; step-mother, Geraldine Golder, and twenty-six grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 17, 2019