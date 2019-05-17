Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Streams Church
4501 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
The Streams Church
4501 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derryll Golder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derryll Robert Golder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Derryll Robert Golder Obituary
Derryll Robert Golder

Indianapolis - Derryll Robert Golder, 66, passed away Monday May 13, 2019. Mr. Golder worked at Med Speed LLC and was active in his church in several capacities. On Saturday May 18, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at The Streams Church 4501 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory include his wife, Theola A. Fuller-Golder; children, George D., Derryll L., Carleton R. (Tykeisha), and Dante M. Golder, Antonwone and Aaron Marion, Antoinette Marion, Amber Brtittain (Kortez Jr.), and Andre Freeman; mother, Patricia J. Golder; siblings, Carleton R. Golder Jr. (Paula), Paul E. Golder, Reginald B. Golder Sr. (Brenda), Carol L. Hill (Pastor A. Thomas), Daryn A. and Derrick E. Golder; step-mother, Geraldine Golder, and twenty-six grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now