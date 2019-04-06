|
|
Dessie Beola Pittmon
Indianapolis - 81, passed away on March 31, 2019. Dessie was born to the late Leon, Sr. and Hattie A Pittmon in Jericho, Arkansas. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. Dessie is survived by her loving daughters, Chiquita Fountain (Larry) and Mia D. Akers; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, William "Jeff" Polin, Jr. and Matthew D. Akers.
A private Memorial Gathering will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 6, 2019