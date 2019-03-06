|
Devin Michael Cravens
Ridgecrest, California - Devin Michael Cravens, 26, of Ridgecrest, CA (formerly of Indianapolis) passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1992, in Beech Grove, to Sean P. Cravens and Anjanette Copeland, both surviving. He is also survived by two daughters, Alana and Ava Cravens (Constance Bowlick); sister, Samantha Cravens; brother, Scotty Bass; nephew, Christopher Martin; stepfather, Bill Copeland; grandparents, Sandra (Gary) Jones, Jack Turpen, and David Hampton; great-grandmother, Claudia Hacker; aunts, Mikie (Randy) Hickey, Regina Chrisman, and Suzannah (Paul) Hampton; uncles, Ryan (Nicky) Cravens and Andy Hampton, as well as many extended aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Devin was preceded in death by his Mamaw, Candace Turpen.
Devin was a 2010 graduate of Triton Central High School, and served in the Indiana National Guard from June 2010 to June 2016. He showed a deep interest in technology from a young age, and quickly advanced his skills and talent with endless ambition. He was most recently employed by RTL Networks as a wireless engineer.
Devin's passion for life and adventure were evident by all who knew him, and his contagious smile drew in many friends. He was wise beyond his years, empathetic to all, and lived each day driven with purpose. Devin spent as much time outdoors as possible, enjoying concerts and festivals, skeet shooting, and was always ready for a road trip. His irreplaceable spirit and enthusiasm will be forever cherished by all who knew him.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019