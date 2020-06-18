Devon Myers
Devon Myers

Devon Myers began his true life. He was a beloved officer in the community, veteran, and servant to the people. He joins his sister Patty in Heaven. His parents Patricia, Leroy and siblings will miss him dearly. Devon spent his life loving his wife Nancy, children; Karl (Marcia), Kobe, Ashtyn and four grandchildren. He has been the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and a true servant of Christ. Visitation will be held 2 -7 p.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home (Gothic Chapel), with service at 7 p.m.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
JUN
20
Service
07:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
