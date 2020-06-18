Devon Myers

Devon MyersDevon Myers began his true life. He was a beloved officer in the community, veteran, and servant to the people. He joins his sister Patty in Heaven. His parents Patricia, Leroy and siblings will miss him dearly. Devon spent his life loving his wife Nancy, children; Karl (Marcia), Kobe, Ashtyn and four grandchildren. He has been the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and a true servant of Christ. Visitation will be held 2 -7 p.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home (Gothic Chapel), with service at 7 p.m.