Devon Paul Cummings Sr.
Indianapolis - Devon Paul Cummings Sr., 56, passed away April 22, 2020. The viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 9a - 11:45a at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Eugene St., Indianapolis, IN 46208. Interment: Crown Hill Cemetery. There will be a private service for immediate family only following the viewing. The service will be live streamed at http://www.facebook.com/GirtEnterprises/live/ . All condolences and emails should be sent to [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020