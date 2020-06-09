Dewane Allen Brawner
Mooresville, Indiana - Dewane Allen Brawner, 53 of Mooresville, IN, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2020. He was a Starch Handler for National Starch & Chemical for 20+ years. Dewane is survived by his wife Lori (Chapman) Brawner, daughters Samantha (Cory) Browning and Amanda Brawner, stepson Sean Garshwiler, granddaughters, Elizabeth and Melody, mother Nora Brawner, sister Cindy Deakin, and a host of extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald and a brother, Adam. To celebrate Dewane's life the family invites you to join them at 11 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 222 E. Epler Ave. Indianapolis, IN. The service will be held outdoors so feel free to bring your lawn chairs, wear casual attire and wear your mask, if you like. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to St. Vincent Foundation ,8402 Harcourt Road Indianapolis, IN 46260. For a complete obituary and to sign the online guest book go to www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
