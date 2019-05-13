|
|
Dian Lee (Armstrong) Davis
Indianapolis - Dian Lee (Armstrong) Davis, 72, Indianapolis passed on May 8, 2019. She was born February 18, 1947 to Zane and Freda Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kay John Davis, her parents, her brother, Larry Armstrong, and her nephew, Christopher Miles.
She is survived by daughter Tammy Davis-Carpinetti; sister Linda Miles; 3 grandchildren: John, Jennifer, and Shelby; 6 great grandchildren; niece Melissa Miles Pressley; and two great nieces, in addition to many extended family and friends.
Celebration of life visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2 pm to 3:00 pm, service following, entrusted to Indiana Memorial.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 13, 2019