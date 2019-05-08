|
|
Diana Harless Meyer
Brownsburg - Diana Harless Meyer, age 55, passed away at her home in Brownsburg, IN. She was born in Indianapolis to Jim and Betty Harless, who are both deceased. After graduating Pike High School she attended Ball State University. She is survived by her 2 children Mickey and Stephanie Meyer.
Diana will be remembered as having a bright, vibrant personality and a gentle, caring spirit. Diana had an immense love of animals, especially her dogs. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Harless and survived by her sister Shelley Harless Frigge, brother Steven Harless (wife Sue), and nieces and nephews Jennifer, Nick, and Jack Frigge; Brady, Cameron,and Colleen Harless; and Kasey Harless Burris.
Friends and family are invited to stop by an open house to celebrate Diana's life on Saturday May 11th. For event details please follow this link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/248338766011956/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prevail, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019