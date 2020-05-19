Diana Harvey Jackson



Indianapolis - Diana Harvey Jackson, 90, Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2020. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Thomas Guille Harvey, Sr. and Gracia Scott Harvey. She graduated from Shortridge High School and Butler University. At Butler, she was a Delta Delta Delta, and remained friends with her sorority sisters for the rest of her life.



Diana taught grammar, composition and literature at Broad Ripple High School, IUPUI, and Butler University. She worked as an editor-proofreader at Eli Lilly & Company, the Indiana State Senate and the IU Medical Center. She deployed that same talent for detail at the Commission for Downtown, checking names and locations for 4,500 personalized bricks laid around Monument Circle. She was docent of the Clowes Collection, when it was housed at Westerley, before it was moved to the Indianapolis Museum of Art.



Diana was a life-long learner. Her special interests were Asian art, classical music, armchair travel, and horses. She was active in the Asian Art Society, the Ensemble Music Society, the Indianapolis Woman's Club and Fortnightly Literary Club (President 1975-76).



She is survived by her sons Craig Jackson (George Hekimian) of Whittier, CA; and Scott Jackson (Ann) of Shelbyville; grandchildren Heather Jackson, Sally (Cody) Roy, and Joseph Jackson (Nick Butoi); and great granddaughter Allison Roy. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Guille Harvey, Jr. (Ann) and her dear friend, Cathy Gibson of Indianapolis.



Memorial services will be delayed until an appropriate time. Contributions may be made in Diana's honor to the Newfields Asian Art Acquisition Fund (4000 Michigan Rd. Indpls. 46208) or the Asante Children's Theatre (P. O. Box 22344, Indpls. 46222).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store