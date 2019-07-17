|
Diana Hultquist
Fishers - Diana Lynn Hultquist, 74, of Fishers, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1944 to Kenneth and Catherine (Clarkson) Gividen in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Diana, "Mimi", was an elementary school teacher and attended East 91st Street Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, walking, riding her bike, the beach, playing the piano, and visiting Los Angeles. Diana also enjoyed Goodwill shopping with her granddaughter and hosting all of the family "to-dos". Most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Alshon.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Kayti (Cory) Robinson; son, Steve Pollard; siblings, Linda (Bill) Heisler, David (Paula) Gividen, and Kenn (Donna) Gividen; grandchildren, Mackenzie Baker-Robinson, Piper Pollard, Logan Pollard and Owen Robinson; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hultquist; and sister, Susan Gividen.
Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 10:00 am to the time of service. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 10401 N. Meridian Street, Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46290.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019