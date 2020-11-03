1/1
Diana Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Jackson

Indianapolis - Diana C. (Alcorn) Jackson, 67, of Indianapolis, IN passed away November 2, 2020. Survivors include her husband, Gary W. Jackson; son, Nathaniel (Jill) Jackson; daughters, Angela (William) Shrieves, Andrea (Tim) Kelso; father, George Alcorn; sister, Sandy Alcorn; brothers, Michael (Tracey) Alcorn, Larry Alcorn, Christopher (Sydney)Alcorn; six grandchildren; numerous friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Alcorn; grandparents, Earl and Veryl Condra; and infant son, Bradley Jackson.

Diana worked at Creative Child Development Center. She loved spending time with her grandkids, scrapbooking, reading and spending time with her church family and friends.

Masks are required for visitation and service.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle Church, 802 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Jordan. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W. Washington street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.

Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Christian Tabernacle Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christian Tabernacle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
2310 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-4308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved