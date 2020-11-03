Diana Jackson
Indianapolis - Diana C. (Alcorn) Jackson, 67, of Indianapolis, IN passed away November 2, 2020. Survivors include her husband, Gary W. Jackson; son, Nathaniel (Jill) Jackson; daughters, Angela (William) Shrieves, Andrea (Tim) Kelso; father, George Alcorn; sister, Sandy Alcorn; brothers, Michael (Tracey) Alcorn, Larry Alcorn, Christopher (Sydney)Alcorn; six grandchildren; numerous friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Alcorn; grandparents, Earl and Veryl Condra; and infant son, Bradley Jackson.
Diana worked at Creative Child Development Center. She loved spending time with her grandkids, scrapbooking, reading and spending time with her church family and friends.
Masks are required for visitation and service.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle Church, 802 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Jordan. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W. Washington street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com