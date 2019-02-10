Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree Obituary
Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree

Avon - Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree, 63, of Avon, passed away February 6, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior, also in the funeral home. To read the entire obituary and leave the family online condolences, please visit: www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now