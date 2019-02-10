|
Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree
Avon - Diana Kellermeyer-Roundtree, 63, of Avon, passed away February 6, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior, also in the funeral home. To read the entire obituary and leave the family online condolences, please visit: www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019