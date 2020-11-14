1/1
Diana Lee Cuzzort Throckmorton
1953 - 2020
Diana Lee Cuzzort Throckmorton

October 17, 1953 - November 5, 2020

Diana Lee Cuzzort Throckmorton, 67, Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis on October 17, 1953 to Jesse H. and Margaret R. Smith Cuzzort. Diana grew up in Indianapolis. She attended Howe high school and she was the owner of a cleaning service. Diana was also a devoted Christian who attended College Park Church. Besides her mother Margaret, she is survived by her daughters, Angela (Donald) Murphy and Amanda Throckmorton; son Michael Throckmorton; grandchildren, Rebekah (Steven) Shannon, Dustin, Donnie, Tommy, Matthew, Patrick, Therese, Andrew, Adrianne, Jordan, Sheamus, Alaina and Greyson; and great-grandchildren, Jason, Cassius, Natalie and Veronica, brothers, Jesse H. Cuzzort, Jr. and Jeff Cuzzort; sisters, Connie Jo Williams, Donna Deer, Dedra Parsley and Debra Nolan. A memorial service for Diana will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM with visitation from 11:00 AM at the Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home, Moore & Kirk Irvington Chapel, 5342 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. "Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength." "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous hand." The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 AM
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
NOV
21
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
