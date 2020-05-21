Diana Sue Frink (Susie) Jackson
Diana Sue (Susie) Frink Jackson

Zionsville - Diana Sue (Susie) Frink Jackson went to sleep and woke up with the angels on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with colon cancer, at her home in Zionsville, IN surrounded by her family. Susie was born November 28, 1958 to Wayne A. Frink (deceased) and Joanne (Frink) Tarshes in Indianapolis, IN. Susie is married to Courtland A. Jackson.

Susie graduated from Carmel High School in 1977 and began a 15+ year career with Mayflower Transit Company, before embarking on her most precious endeavor of raising her two children Courtland A. Jackson, Jr (Ashleigh) and Kathryn (J.W.) Lail.

Those that knew Susie were treated to one of the most caring free-spirits they would ever meet. She was an avid horseback rider through her 20s prior to turning her focus onto her family.

She is survived by her mother and step-father Joanne and Jerry Tarshes, two sisters Cathy (Gordon) Haag and Beth Passwater (Jake), with whom she remained very close throughout her life. She is also survived by her grandson James Jackson Lail, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life service held on a future date. Donations can be made to Indiana Community Cancer Care Foundation, Inc., 115 W. 19th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
