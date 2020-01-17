Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood - Diane F. Throckmorton, 82, of Greenwood, passed away on December 15, 2019 in Indianapolis. Diane was born on September 1, 1937 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove to the late Marcellus and Henrietta (Bartel) Arvin. On November 3, 1956 Diane wed Robert "Bob" J. Throckmorton in St. Bernadette Catholic Church; Bob survives. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian Street, Greenwood. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at the church at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday. Inurnment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Humane Society. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
