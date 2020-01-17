|
|
Diane F. Throckmorton
Greenwood - Diane F. Throckmorton, 82, of Greenwood, passed away on December 15, 2019 in Indianapolis. Diane was born on September 1, 1937 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove to the late Marcellus and Henrietta (Bartel) Arvin. On November 3, 1956 Diane wed Robert "Bob" J. Throckmorton in St. Bernadette Catholic Church; Bob survives. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian Street, Greenwood. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at the church at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday. Inurnment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Humane Society. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020