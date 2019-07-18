Services
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
For more information about
Diane Huber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Christian Church
381 N. Bluff Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane J. (Raasch) Huber


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane J. (Raasch) Huber Obituary
Diane J. Huber (Raasch)

Greenwood - Diane J. Huber (Raasch), 72, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Greenwood. She was born in 1946 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Henry and Valeria Raasch.

Husband Richard (Dr. Dick) Huber survives, along with son, John (Teresa) Retzlaff; granddaughters, Brittney and Brianna Retzlaff; sister, Mary (Roger) Brown; brothers, Bill (Dee) Raasch and Dan (Ann) Raasch; step-daughter, Kristi Huber; brother-in-law, Keith (Janet) Huber; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Diane graduated from IUPUI with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Science. She retired from Indiana University Institute of Psychiatric Research and Larue Carter Hospital where she worked as a Psychiatric Research Nurse in the genome study of bi-polar disorder. She also was a teacher's aide at Clinton Young Elementary School.

Diane attended Mount Pleasant Christian Church in Greenwood. She was an avid member of the church and their activities such as Bible Study and their Moms-to-Moms group.

She was known for her cooking, baking, sewing, and quilting. She entered her baking and craft items into the state and county fairs. She was also a vendor at many craft shows, where she sold her handmade items. Above all else, she loved being a Nana to her granddaughters.

Friends and family may call on July 19 from 4-7 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 N. Morton Street (U.S. 31) in Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 20 at Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 381 N. Bluff Road in Greenwood, with viewing prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood.

Memorial contributions in Diane's honor to the donor's , or to the Skin Cancer Foundation at 205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor New York, New York 10016 or at www.skincancer.org

Online tributes and other expressions of kindness are appreciated at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now