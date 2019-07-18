|
Diane J. Huber (Raasch)
Greenwood - Diane J. Huber (Raasch), 72, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Greenwood. She was born in 1946 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Henry and Valeria Raasch.
Husband Richard (Dr. Dick) Huber survives, along with son, John (Teresa) Retzlaff; granddaughters, Brittney and Brianna Retzlaff; sister, Mary (Roger) Brown; brothers, Bill (Dee) Raasch and Dan (Ann) Raasch; step-daughter, Kristi Huber; brother-in-law, Keith (Janet) Huber; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Diane graduated from IUPUI with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Science. She retired from Indiana University Institute of Psychiatric Research and Larue Carter Hospital where she worked as a Psychiatric Research Nurse in the genome study of bi-polar disorder. She also was a teacher's aide at Clinton Young Elementary School.
Diane attended Mount Pleasant Christian Church in Greenwood. She was an avid member of the church and their activities such as Bible Study and their Moms-to-Moms group.
She was known for her cooking, baking, sewing, and quilting. She entered her baking and craft items into the state and county fairs. She was also a vendor at many craft shows, where she sold her handmade items. Above all else, she loved being a Nana to her granddaughters.
Friends and family may call on July 19 from 4-7 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 N. Morton Street (U.S. 31) in Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 20 at Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 381 N. Bluff Road in Greenwood, with viewing prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood.
Memorial contributions in Diane's honor to the donor's , or to the Skin Cancer Foundation at 205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor New York, New York 10016 or at www.skincancer.org
Online tributes and other expressions of kindness are appreciated at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019