Diane Kay Campbell
Greenwood - Diane Kay Campbell, 82, of Greenwood, passed away on November 3, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Leland N. and Mauzie M. (Laughlin) McPherson. She was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. She was a homemaker who loved entertaining and who cherished time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children Deborah K. (Mark) Calvert, David M. (Kathleen) Campbell and Lori L. (Greg) Fresher; eight grandchildren, Grant D. Calvert, Erin K. (Bradley) Holdorf, Blair A. Campbell, Alexander N. Calvert, Leland D. Campbell, Cole G. Fresher, Cameron M. Fresher, Carly L. Fresher; one great granddaughter, Campbell Grace Holdorf. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60+ years, Michael G. Campbell and her brother, Gary N. McPherson.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM - until the service time at 11:30 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association
, 115 W Washington St. #1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
