Diane M. BurrellIndianapolis - 65, passed away September 3, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Wayne and Babs Kruse. She was a happy and friendly spirit.She graduated from Concordia High School in Fort Wayne and sang in the Choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was an assistant buyer at L.S. Ayres and a manager at Target before working together with her husband in the real estate appraisal business for over 35 years. She was a Realtor with the Metropolitan Indiana Board of Realtors, a licensed broker and appraiser, and held the SRA designation with the Appraisal Institute. She loved working in her flowerbeds and was an excellent quilter and avid reader. She was a First Mate at the White River Yacht Club, and enjoyed boat rides on the river.She is survived by, her husband, Reily A. Burrell II of over 36 years, her parents, her two brothers Dan and David (Jennifer), many nieces and nephews, and her two cats, Boo and Sammy Sue. Donations can be made out to White River Yacht Club Foundation, or the Indianapolis Humane Society. A private family service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home.